THESE two state lenders revise their FD interest rates. Check the latest rates here

With effect from June 1, 2025, two state lenders – Punjab National Bank and Canara Bank has revised their interest rates on fixed deposits.

Punjab National Bank now offers interest in the range of 3.50 percent to 6.90 percent across tenures for deposits lower than ₹3 crore for general citizens. The senior citizens are entitled to receive an extra 50 basis points.

On a tenure between 7 to 45 days, the bank offers 3.5 percent per annum. On a tenure between 46 to 90 days, the bank offers 4.5 percent per annum. When the tenure is between 91 to 179 days, the bank offers 5.50 percent.

Days Interest (%) 180-270 days 6 271-302 days 6.25 303 days 6.15 304 days to 1 year 6.25 1 year 6.70 1-389 days 6.70 390 days 6.90 391 days to 505 days 6.70 506 days 6.60 507 to 2 years 6.70 2-3 years 6.70 3-1203 days 6.50 1204 days 6.40 1205 to 5 years 6.50

Canara Bank Canara Bank offers interest in the range of 4 percent to 7 percent per annum to general citizens across tenures. And senior citizens are entitled to receive an extra 50 basis points. The new rates came into effect on June 1. The state lender has cut the FD interest rate on 1-year tenure by 10 basis points (bps) from 6.85 percent to 6.75 percent. On FDs with tenure between 3 to 5 years, the interest rate has been cut by 25 bps from 7 per cent to 6.75 per cent.

The bank offers the highest interest of 7 percent on 444-day tenure. Between 1-2 years, the bank offers 6.85 percent. For tenure between 2-3 years, the bank offers 6.9 percent and for tenure between 3-5 years, the bank offers 6.75 percent. And for the maximum tenure (5-10 years), the interest rate stands at 6.70 percent.