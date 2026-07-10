These value mutual funds delivered the highest returns in 5 years. Should you invest?

Mutual funds: If you are planning to invest in mutual funds, it is important to understand a fund's investment strategy before investing. Comparing its long-term performance with peers in the same category can also help you make a more informed decision.

Here's a look at the top-performing value mutual funds (direct plans) that have delivered more than 15% annualised returns over the past five years.

What are value mutual funds? Value mutual funds invest in stocks they consider undervalued relative to their intrinsic value. The idea is to buy quality companies at relatively attractive valuations and benefit as the market eventually recognises their true value.

Typically, these funds carry higher risk because choosing the wrong stock can have a substantial impact on the portfolio's return. “You should invest in value funds only for your long-term goals, which are over 10 years away, as these fund strategies require patience. These funds may underperform growth funds for extended periods before their investment thesis plays out. Value investing isn't about buying cheap stocks—it's about buying good businesses at the right price,” says Preeti Zende, Founder of Apna Dhan Financial Services.

Also Read | What is the active share of a mutual fund

There are around eight value mutual funds that have delivered an annualised return of over 15% in the past five years. Most of these high-performing direct mutual funds delivered returns of 15-18% per annum.

Value Mutual Fund 5-year-returns (%) Aditya Birla Sun Life Value Fund 15.50 HSBC Value Fund 17.97 HDFC Value Fund 15.73 ICICI Prudential Value Fund 17.07 JM Value Fund 16.13 Nippon Value Fund 15.98 Tata Value Fund 15.51 Templeton India Value Fund 15.70

(Source: AMFI; 5-year returns as on 8 July 2026)

As shown in the table above, HSBC Value Fund delivered 17.97% per annum, ICICI Prudential Value Fund grew by 17.07%, and JM Value Fund delivered 16.13% annually over the past five years.

Other schemes that have delivered an annualised return of more than 15% over the past five years include Aditya Birla Sun Life Value Fund and HDFC Value Fund.

Should you invest? Experts believe value funds can be a suitable option for investors with a long investment horizon.

"Over a long period, value stocks tend to outperform growth stocks. Therefore, it makes sense to invest in them. However, it is important to stay invested in these funds for a long period," said Deepak Aggarwal, a Delhi-based chartered accountant and wealth adviser.

However, experts caution against relying exclusively on value investing.

According to Sridharan Sundaram, Sebi-registered investment adviser and Principal Officer & CEO of Wallet Wealth LLP, value and growth investing tend to outperform at different stages of the market cycle.

"Investing in value funds is a bottom-up approach, where you invest in undervalued companies and wait for the market to unlock their true value over time," he said.

Sundaram recommends following a blended strategy rather than choosing only value funds.

“Ideally, investors should adopt a multi-cap approach because value and growth investing complement each other. Between 2020 and 2022, growth stocks outperformed, while value stocks have done better since 2022. Having both can help create a balanced portfolio,” he added.

"The real strength of value investing is the discipline it brings. The focus remains on earnings, cash flows, balance-sheet quality and the price being paid," says Ajay Kumar Yadav, Group CEO & CIO, Wise Finserv.