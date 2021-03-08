Things covered and not covered under pet insurance

Pet insurance cover can be categorized into three types, lifetime cover, time-limited cover and money-limit cover. Adhil Shetty, CEO, BankBazaar.com said, “Lifetime cover protects the pet and its owners against any critical or long-term illness or even chronic conditions. This is the most common cover. A Time-limited pet insurance policy offers financial protection to a pet only for a specific period after a pet has contracted an illness or suffered an injury. The money-limit cover offers financial benefits to pet owners to meet the medical expenses of their pets. There is no time limit for this policy, and it can be used until the money limit is reached. Besides, you can take add-ons that provide long-term care, mortality benefits, and protection against theft or loss."