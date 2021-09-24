Things freelancers must know about GST payment

To avail input tax credit (ITC), freelancers need to possess invoice, must have received the goods and/or services and should ensure that the tax charged by the supplier has actually been paid to the government and file his/her own return. Since a lot of tax evasion takes place by availing ITC on the basis of fake invoices, a restriction has been placed vide Section 16(2)(aa), though not yet effective. This section empowers existing rule 36(4), which primarily allows ITC only if the details of the said invoices issued by the suppliers is appearing in the Form GSTR 2A of the recipient. “Therefore, it is of paramount importance that the freelancers should maintain caution while procuring goods and/or services from taxpayers which are tax compliant in nature," he added.