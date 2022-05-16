Things millennials should know while buying health insurance

Experts say, “Insurers sell critical illness riders along with health insurance. However, it becomes important for you to check whether to buy a critical illness rider or not. For instance, if cancer is a genetic problem that runs in your family, you can zero in on a rider for cancer treatment. Else, there is no need for a separate critical illness rider. Also, look for the waiting period. If the period is short, it may not be necessary to buy the rider in your late 20s, but you can buy one when you cross the age of 35."