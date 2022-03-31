Things one should know before you go for home loans

Banks approve a loan of only up to a certain percentage of the market value of the property that you want to buy. This is referred to as the loan-to-value (LTV) ratio and the amount is lower if the loan crosses certain slabs. For instance, for a loan of up to ₹30 lakh, SBI allows a maximum LTV of 90% of the property value, for loans greater than ₹30 lakh and up to ₹75 lakh, it is 80% and for loans over ₹75 lakh, it is 75%. So, if you are buying a flat worth ₹33 lakh, then you can borrow up to ₹29.7 lakh. A bank will conduct its own valuation exercise to arrive at the property market value. You have to submit a copy of the draft sale agreement, construction agreement and the approved building plan to the bank for this purpose.The price that you have agreed to pay the property developer will not be considered. So, if your property purchase is dependent on the loan getting approved, wait to make any payments to the developer till this exercise is completed.