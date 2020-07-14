Things to avoid if you are close to your retirement

Don’t take loans for responsibilities after retiring: Use your assets instead. Ram’s daughter is yet to complete postgraduation and he will also have to spend for the weddings of his children. All these events are slated post his retirement. I always suggest investors to have their children contribute financially for education and marriage. Do not take gold loan, marriage loan or loan against property. Instead, exit the property and utilize the proceeds judiciously for some goals and keep the rest for your own needs. Indian parents feel it is their duty to leave behind assets for children, even at the cost of their own comfort. It’s better to have a liquid asset than an illiquid asset which also has low rental yield.