Things to be noted before filing your tax returns4 min read . Updated: 29 Jun 2022, 12:23 AM IST
- The deadline for filing returns is 31 July but doing it earlier gives you enough time to file taxes correctly
Tax filing for assessment year 2022-23 (for financial year 2021-22) opened last week on the e-filing portal of the income tax (I-T) department. While the deadline for filing returns is 31 July and there are no early bird prizes, doing this well in advance gives you enough time to file your taxes correctly.