Things to be noted before filing your tax returns

Under long-term capital gains (LTCG) section in the ITR form, taxpayers now have to mandatorily give both the date of sale and purchase of the property. This is done because LTCG from real estate, which triggers when the property is held for over 24 years by the taxpayer, qualifies for tax exemption if the gains are invested as per section 54 (sale proceeds of residential property invested in residential property), 54EC (sale proceeds of residential property in government specified bonds) and 54F (sale proceeds of non-residential property in residential property). Declaring the date of sale and purchase brings in transparency as to whether the property is a long-term capital asset or not to qualify for these tax breaks.