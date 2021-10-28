Things to check before buying a deferred annuity plan

IRR is important, not absolute numbers: The internal rate of return (IRR) is a metric that helps one make an estimate of how profitable an investment is. When calculating the IRR, the present value or the net present value of future cash flows is taken as zero. In other words, it is the effective interest rate you will be earning if you make an assumption that the money you earn out of an investment is equal in value in today’s rupees, to the money you invest to begin with. “The concept of IRR does not get enough attention and very often we do come across cases wherein absolute numbers are spoken about, which makes it challenging for investors to relate it to the time value of money and current discounted values," says Vishal Dhawan, founder and CEO, Plan Ahead Wealth Advisors, a Sebi RIA. “The IRR typically ranges between 5% and 7% per annum. It may be conveyed in certain cases, but not in all cases," he adds.