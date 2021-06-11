Things to check in Form 26AS before filing ITR

Apart from this, Form 26AS will also provide information regarding the tax deducted at source (TDS), tax collected at source (TCS). The TDS deducted by the employer will also be reflected in the Form 26AS. Therefore, it is important to cross verify the information with Form 26AS while filing your ITR. It is possible that wrong information may have been reported by the specified entity which may result in a notice from a tax department. From this year the tax department is likely to provide pre-filled information in the tax forms related to interest income, dividend received, and capital gains earned. It is important that you verify the information available in pre-filled form with the information you have in the in various documents such as bank statement, Form 16 etc.