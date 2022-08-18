Things to do before closing a savings account

Experts suggest that 2-3 bank savings accounts are sufficient for an individual and the rest should be closed. Closing a bank account is fairly easy if you don’t have any auto-debit mandates linked to the account. You just have to fill the closure form after downloading it from the bank website and submit it with other documents (see table) at the nearest branch. Instruction to move all the auto-debit mandates, including loan EMIs, systematic investment plans (SIPs), bills on payment platforms and on online merchants, among others, is provided in the account closure form. Banks typically don’t charge a closure fee for savings accounts closed after 12 months from the opening date.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}