Buying property from an NRI is not as simple as it might seem

Deduction of TDS: While buying a property, the buyer usually must deduct tax deducted at source (TDS), and submit it to the tax department. The amount of TDS, or the rate at which TDS needs to deducted, depends on the residency status of the seller. If you are buying a property from a resident Indian, the you need to deduct TDS at the rate of 1%, when the value of the property is equal to or more than ₹50 lakh, while no TDS deduction is required in case the value of the property is less than ₹50 lakh.