Things to keep in mind while adding a critical illness plan

I recommend supplementing your health insurance with a critical illness plan for three reasons. Firstly, health insurance plans primarily cover hospitalization costs. However, in case of a critical illness, several medical and non-medical expenses are incurred to cater to the patient’s altered lifestyle. A lump sum amount can help offset these expenses. Secondly, if diagnosed with a critical illness, one may consider seeking a second opinion from renowned hospitals or undergo experimental treatment in India or abroad. This entails substantial expenses, including travel expenses, which are not covered by standard health insurance policies. Finally, a critical illness can impair an individual’s earning capacity. In the short term, the person may need to take extended unpaid leave. In the medium term, the person may need to work with reduced capacity. A lump sum payment can help cover this temporary loss of income.