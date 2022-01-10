Things to keep in mind while buying home insurance

Type of home: Insurance coverage changes depending on the home you are insuring. Be it an apartment, a plot, bungalow or a rental property, the coverage can differ from each other as there are different risk factors associated with every type of home. This way, the usage of your property decides its premium since the use of the building directly deals with the kind of risk that may be involved with the building. Generally, the premium is higher for commercial buildings like offices, factories or warehouses.