In long term investments, choosing the right financial instruments is critical in order to ensure that the returns generated can comfortably beat the inflation rate. “Otherwise, the investor would end up shelling out a lot more money unnecessarily," said Arijit Sen, Sebi registered investment advisor and co-founder of merrymind.in.

A B.Tech course in a premier institute, for example, would cost ₹15 lakh currently. But at 10% education inflation rate, the same would cost you ₹62.65 lakh 15 years down the line. “To create that kind of a corpus within 15 years, you will have to invest ₹18,000 per month if the rate of return is 8%, while it would be only ₹12,500 in case the average yearly returns are 12%."

And if such is the requirement, is it prudent to invest in debt mutual funds for a long-term financial goal?

Diversification should be practiced from the Day 1

It is a completely flawed concept that one should invest in equities for the long term and debt for the short term, said Chenthil Iyer, Sebi registered investment advisor and chief strategist at Horus Financial Consultants.

“What if someone’s goals are only long term, would you say that person should only be investing in equities? Is it prudent to put all your eggs in one basket?"

The percentage of each asset class, equity, debt, gold etc, in an investor’s portfolio should be determined by the asset allocation strategy, said Mahendra Jajoo, CIO, Fixed Income, Mirae Asset Management Company, adding, and that asset allocation should be based on one’s risk profile, income pattern and investment horizon.

Diversification is a habit that we need to form from day one. “Even in early life, when people are not very clear about their financial goals, they should create an approximate asset allocation, which is well diversified," added Iyer.

Debt funds are important even at the accumulation stage

It is common knowledge that when an investor is nearing his financial goal, the investments should be more debt focused as they provide a cushion to risky investments. However, it is equally important to have debt in your portfolio even at the accumulation stage, said Sen.

“If a 40-year-old is saving for his retirement, he is still at the accumulation stage. Now, 5 years down the line, if the market crashes, and in case he does not have surplus money to buy equities to take advantage of the situation, he can shift funds from debt to equities," Sen exemplified.

However, the percentage of debt and equity in the portfolio should keep on changing depending on how near or how far you are from your investment goal.

Why is debt mutual fund advantageous over other fixed income instruments?

When it comes to putting money in fixed income instruments, most retail investors prefer FD, PPF etc over debt mutual funds. Jajoo said, this is inherently because people do not understand how debt mutual funds work.

Pointing out its advantages, Iyer added, First, fixed income instruments, like FD, PPF etc, have a major risk called concentration risk. When you put money in the bank in the form of a FD, if the bank fails, you lose all the money except the insurance. “But with debt mutual funds, you get the opportunity to diversify even with a single fund."

Second, once a FD matures, the first thing that comes to mind is where to put the money next. In the case of debt funds, the maturity management is handled by the fund manager.

Third, for investing in debt mutual funds you get a major tax benefit, which significantly adds on to the entire corpus, Iyer said.

For investing in FD, interests are paid at maturity, but you have to pay taxes as per your tax slab on an yearly basis. Meanwhile, on holding a debt mutual fund for 3 years or more, the gains are considered as long term capital gains and not interest income or income from other sources, and the returns are taxed at 20%. And on top of that, you get the advantage of indexation.

Explaining the concept of indexation, Iyer said, it is the adjustment for inflation that the government provides when it comes to taxing capital gains.

Let's say you earn 7% return per annum from a debt fund, i.e. 21% for 3 years, and the inflation in the meantime is 5% per year. Due to indexation, the capital investment of ₹100 will be recalibrated as ₹115. So though the gains would be ₹21, the net gains will be considered ₹6. And on that, you would pay 20% tax, i.e.Rs1.20 as tax, in total.

Whereas for the same 7% you earn in 3-year FD, for ₹21 gains, you will end up paying a tax of ₹6.2, he pointed out.

How to choose debt funds for long term investments?

Debt papers are very much sensitive to interest rate fluctuations. Depending on how the interest rate moves, the price of the underlying papers may go up and down. “So, if there is a debt fund that is completely into long term securities, their response to interest rate fluctuations are higher," said Jajoo

And, that is something we need to avoid, said Iyer, adding to Jajoo’s view.

“We need to choose those funds where the underlying papers are not more than 3 to 5 years in maturity duration. In such cases, interest rate volatility is less." Iyer further said.

Pointing out the second thing to look for while choosing a debt fund, he said, “I personally feel, overdiversication is good for debt funds."

There should be at least 50 to 60 underlying debt papers in a fund. This way the concentration risk is reduced. Also, you need to make sure that there are 25 to 30 unique recipients for the money and none of them should have more than 5 to 10% weightage, he added.

What are the debt funds for the long term?

Given the current situation, for the long term, i.e, 3 years or more, the most preferred funds are Banking PSU and corporate bond funds. These funds are mandated to invest in high-quality papers. Like the Banking PSU funds can invest only in the banking and PSU sector. And corporate bond funds have to invest 80% in AA+ or better rated papers, opined Jajoo.

“Also, they have the flexibility to decrease/increase the duration based on how interest rates are moving."

There is another category for long term - i.e. Gilt fund - but they tend to be very volatile. So, even if you buy it, in that case, it should be a blend of Gilt funds, Banking PSU funds and corporate bond funds.

While investing in debt mutual funds, most investors solely focus on the returns or the risk associated with it. All investments should be based on the broader framework of the portfolio. So, while selecting a debt instrument, rather any investment, make sure it fits your investment goals.

