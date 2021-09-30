Things to keep in mind while choosing a debt fund

For investing in FD, interests are paid at maturity, but you have to pay taxes as per your tax slab on an yearly basis. Meanwhile, on holding a debt mutual fund for 3 years or more, the gains are considered as long term capital gains and not interest income or income from other sources, and the returns are taxed at 20%. And on top of that, you get the advantage of indexation.

