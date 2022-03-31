Things to keep in mind while splitting the PF accounts from 1 April

The credit of taxable interest also triggers withholding tax obligations, in respect of unexempted establishments. This would be the responsibility of the Employee Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO). However, organizations with PF Trusts would need to gear up to segregate the corpus and also meet the tax withholding obligations. The limit of ₹2.5 lakh is as per financial year effective FY 2021-22, and would include voluntary contributions as well. Interest accrued on such contributions would be taxable as “income from other sources" and would form part of the taxable corpus.

