Things to know about govt ‘interest on interest’ relief

Will it benefit people whose loan ended during the moratorium? You will benefit even if your loan account is closed now. As per government guidelines, all eligible borrowers with a loan amount outstanding as on 29 February will get the benefit. “The amount will be credited to the loan account of the borrowers. For those whose loan accounts have since been closed, the amount will have to be paid as per the borrower’s instructions to his savings or current account," said Gaurav Gupta, founder and chief executive, MyLoanCare.in, an online marketplace for financial products.