Things to know about pay-as-you-drive motor insurance

Dubey said, “The premium is generally calculated based on the distance driven rather than the time spent in the vehicle. As a result, the long hours spent stuck in traffic will be ignored in favour of the distance travelled. Depending on your needs, you can turn on or off your own damage coverage in certain policies. This, however, only applies to the component of own damage; third-party coverage continues throughout the policy period. If the policy is inactive or turned off, the insurer will not cover any accidental damage to the vehicle. If you revoke the policy or sell the vehicle, the standard benefits provided by the sandbox programme may be lost."

