NEW DELHI: Claiming reimbursement of health insurance for the first time can be a tedious process. There could a lot of questions that might pop up when it comes to filing a reimbursement claim.

In this piece, we take a look at how you can file a reimbursement claim and receive the claim amount from the insurer.

First, you must inform your insurer/Third Party Administrator (TPA) about the treatment within the stipulated time. If there is an emergency case then the intimation can be given to the insurer/TPA after being admitted.

Rakesh Goyal, Director, Probus Insurance said, “Once the treatment is done, policyholders need to collect all the bills invoices along with the exit file, discharge summary and pharmacy bills. Later they need to fill the reimbursement claim form along with an original copy of the medical documents to show it to insurance companies. Once everything is done and approval is granted by the insurance companies, the insured person will receive the claim amount in few days."

Documents required

The documents required to file for reimbursement claim are health card issued by TPA, original copy of hospital discharge summary, duly filled claim form, investigation reports (like X-rays, blood report, etc.), invoices of pharmacy/chemist supported by respective prescriptions, copy of KYC documents, and bank details for NEFT purposes.

Point to note

You must review all the documents carefully before sending them to the insurer. Also make sure you keep photocopies of all the documents such as claim form, medical bills, before sending them to the insurer. These copies will help you for future reference purposes. If any document is missing, the claim can get rejected or the insurer may ask you to submit the document as soon as possible.

