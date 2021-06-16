Things to know about SBI’s Kavach before availing it for covid

In the case of repayment of Kavach personal loans, standing instructions on salary, pension, savings or current accounts will be facilitated. This means that instead of initiating specific transactions each time, the bank will issue a standing instruction to the account of the customer wherein regular transactions or EMIs can be processed and paid to the bank automatically on a pre-defined date. If you plan to avail of the Kavach personal loan, you must try to repay it as soon as possible as you are not required to pay any foreclosure charges.

