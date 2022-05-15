Things to know before investing in pre-IPO deals

The quantum of investments required to qualify for this type of investment has been pretty high and has until now only been available to institutional investors. The investment size may not be much of an issue if you are looking for pre-IPO investing via unlisted shares from an unlisted shares dealer. Most brokers are providing the investment opportunity for a few thousand rupees. But, if you choose a wealth management firm facilitating pre-IPO investments, note that only accredited investors under financial regulation laws can participate in such investments. The minimum ticket size varies from one to another (it is $10,000 - 25,000 on Kristal.Ai for single-asset deals).