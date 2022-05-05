Things to know before taking a portfolio management services route

These regulations laid down detailed rules on audit, the appointment of a custodian, the role of portfolio managers, and the like. The minimum investment was hiked to ₹50 lakh per client and PMSs were mandated to furnish periodic reports. Following the Sebi guidelines, PMSs had to report their performance data net of all fees and expenses. And this had to be done on a consolidated basis after aggregating the performance of all the client portfolios (and not a select few) for each strategy. While PMS investors can rest easy on the regulatory front now, here are a few things to note before you go down the PMS route.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}