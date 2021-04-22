Things to know before taking loan against fixed deposit

In an overdraft, the financial institution will sanction a limit based on the value of the fixed deposit. If a borrower has ₹10 lakh as a fixed deposit, a bank could approve an OD of up to ₹9 lakh. The borrower can withdraw any amount up to ₹9 lakh. There is no fixed duration for repayment of an overdraft. The borrower needs to pay the interest for as long as he holds the money.

