Things to know before you take a gold loan in the current scenario

Typically, most lenders offer gold loans for up to a one-year tenure. Only a few like Kotak Mahindra Bank or Bandhan Bank give gold loans for a period of three years or more, according to data from Paisabazaar.com. However, some lenders allow borrowers to extend the tenure. The tenure also depends on the type of loan scheme and repayment option that the borrower chooses.

