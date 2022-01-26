Things to know when buying insurance policies

Generally, motor (two-wheeler and car) insurance seekers buy insurance for their vehicles as a formality without giving it necessary consideration. However, as an insurance seeker, it is essential to be completely aware of all the facets of motor insurance before finalising a policy. The first thing to know is that third-party insurance in a motor insurance policy is compulsory as per the Indian Motor Vehicles Act. Additional, look for a comprehensive insurance cover that offers complete protection against damages caused to you and your car in an accident.