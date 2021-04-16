Things to know while making investment declaration for FY22

“Those who want to take advantage of lower tax slabs and having income below ₹15 lakh will get lower TDS thus higher take home. However, she or he must note that most of the deduction and exemption are not available under the new regime. In case they are already committed for a few expenses like rent (deduction can be claimed under house rent allowance), medical insurance, tuition fee, home loan repayment and interest etc than compare the net tax payable in both tax regimes before deciding. To be sure, take tax experts advice - save for sure than sorry," said Sudhir Kaushik, CEO Taxspanner.com.