Things to remember if you are planning your next vacation abroad

Dynamic Currency Conversion (DCC) is a service offered by banks and payment providers that gives international cardholders a choice to pay in their home currency when they travel abroad. This is often advertised as a safe, convenient option for travellers that offers the benefit of choice- to convert the value of their purchase into their home currency or complete the transaction using the local currency. “The misconception is that DCC helps you avoid foreign transaction fees on credit cards- it, in fact, does not. If you agree to a merchant’s offer to use DCC when you make the purchase, that exchange will also be subject to any foreign transaction fee levied by your credit card, debit card, or ATM network- and these markups are typically exorbitant. These fees typically add up to between 1.5% and 3% or even more on the transaction amount, and it’s difficult to know what the true rate really is. So, exercise the benefit of choice- pay in the local currency only. Decline any merchant’s offer to convert your currency for purchase and find a multi-currency travelling card that does not charge a transaction fee," Satpute said.