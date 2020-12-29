Things to remember while filing IT returns

Once filed, the form needs to be e-verified either at the same time or within 120 days by sending the signed copy of ITR-V to the department’s central processing centre in Bangalore. The return can be e-verified even if the biometric identification number Aadhaar is not linked with the permanent account number (PAN) that is used for filing the return. It can be done using the mobile number linked with the bank account disclosed in the income tax return.