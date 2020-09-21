Things you should keep in mind if you’re planning to go for VRS

So what do you get when you opt for VRS? “In case of SBI, VRS payment equals 50% of the salary for the remaining period of employment subject to a maximum of 18 months of the last drawn salary," said Tanwir Alam, founder and CEO, Fincart, a financial planning firm. So if you have five years of service left, and you draw ₹1 lakh a month, 50% of the remaining period will come to ₹30 lakh. But since it is going to be capped at only 18 months of the last-drawn salary, you will get just ₹18 lakh.