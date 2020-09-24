Things you should keep in mind to ease your money life after retirement

Covid-19 has given rise to frightening situations. A friend who lives in the US had a harrowing time figuring out how to even reach her parents. Both the parents got infected with covid-19 and had to be hospitalized separately. Being the only child and having no family members in the city where her parents lived, she was at her wit’s end on how to manage things. There were many concerns: apart from her parents’ health, she had to take care of the house and other matters. With both parents in hospital, she also found it difficult to access the medical records that the doctors had been asking for as she had no idea where they were kept.