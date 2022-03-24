Things you should know before you knock on the ombudsman’s door

Despite the separation of functions and domains, there are certain common elements that a person must be aware of before approaching an Ombudsman. One, the Ombudsman should not be viewed as a port of first call and an attempt should first be made to resolve the grievance by writing to the concerned entity or authority. If the written complaint on the grievance to the concerned entity/ authority gets rejected wholly or partly, then a complaint to the Ombudsman should be made within the prescribed period under respective rules and guidelines. Two, to avoid conflicting decisions on the same issue, it is also advisable not to approach the relevant sector Ombudsman on a matter which is already sub judice (that is, pending before any other court or tribunal such as the High Court or a consumer court). It is also best not to approach the Ombudsman for an issue that has already been settled or has been dealt with on merits by a competent court, between the same parties. This is to avoid duplication of the process. Three, the complaint should not be abusive or frivolous, or vexatious in nature.

