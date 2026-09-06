Think a ₹10,000 income mismatch is too small to matter? Tax expert explains why it could trigger an Income Tax notice

Taxpayers are generally more worried about large transactions while filing their tax returns. This is natural because the fear of the transaction getting noticed is meaningfully higher than for smaller, insignificant amounts.

For example, ₹10,000. This is the kind of amount most taxpayers would not think twice about, as it can be accumulated in a bit of savings account interest, a freelance cheque, or a dividend credit from a stock holding. Most of these transactions are ignored by individuals.

Still, it is vital to note that in the eyes of the Income Tax Department, no amount is too small to matter. Paying attention to these relatively harmless-looking transactions and their calculations becomes even more significant due to advances in technology and the introduction of artificial intelligence-enabled tools for numerical calculations.

What feels like a harmless oversight initially while filing your return can quietly set off a chain of consequences, turning a small slip into a far costlier lesson in compliance. This write-up is dedicated towards discussing these concepts in detail.

Why the taxman notices what you don't As CA Ruchika Bhagat, MD, Neeraj Bhagat & Co., explains, “Many taxpayers assume that missing a small amount of income—say, ₹10,000 in savings-account interest, a freelance payment, or dividend income—is too insignificant for the Income Tax Department to notice. That assumption can be costly.”

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She further adds that under India's tax framework, taxpayers are required to report their taxable income accurately, and "with information available through the Annual Information Statement (AIS), Taxpayer Information Summary (TIS) and Form 26AS, taxpayers should reconcile information reported by banks, financial institutions, employers and other reporting entities with their income-tax return."

As she puts it, "A ₹10,000 discrepancy may appear small, but if it results in additional taxable income or a mismatch in the return, it can lead to further compliance requirements."

This highlights the need to stay vigilant when submitting your tax returns. It calls for greater scrutiny and follow-up on the part of the taxpayer to eliminate the possibility of tax notices and unwanted emails.

When compliance gets complicated Compliance can get complicated, not just because of the scrutiny involved but also because of the additional tax liability it can generate. This can also result in the requirement to refile or rectify tax returns for individual taxpayers.

Bhagat notes that "the biggest problem with a small omission is often not the amount itself but the additional compliance it can create," requiring taxpayers to "reconcile AIS/TIS and Form 26AS, verify bank and investment records, determine whether additional tax is payable, and respond appropriately if a communication or notice is received."

How can you avoid such a situation in the future? To ensure that you are able to avoid such surprise notices, tax demands and emails from the income tax department demanding explanations on tax-related aspects, you should not only focus on the large transactions. The focus should be on relatively small transactions, such as dividend amounts, freelance receipts, savings income, or other minor items that can increase your total tax liability.

Her advice on combating such situations is straightforward: "Tax compliance is not only about reporting large transactions. Small amounts of interest, dividends, freelance receipts, savings income or other taxable receipts can also matter."

Before filing, she urges taxpayers to reconcile AIS and TIS — a five-minute habit that could save weeks of hassle, psychological stress, or a defective notice under Section 139 (9) of the Income Tax Act, 1961 later. Section 263(7) is the corresponding provision explaining the same concept in the new Income Tax Act of 2025.

Having a clear mind, knowing your actual income, understanding the basic rules of taxation, avoiding common mistakes, seeking professional advice before filing, and double-checking data are simple yet effective steps to address tax-related complications and avoid such situations in the future.