‘Think early retirement is boring? Try…’: Pro-FIRE user’s post sparks debate; social media reacts

A finance commentator known as Seb's FIRE Journey has sparked debate online. He questioned assumptions that early retirement would prove boring. His post quickly attracted thousands of views and numerous replies.

He compared this to a typical corporate life. He added a gruelling commute home to this.

“You think early retirement will be boring? Try sitting in meetings 6 hours a day about things you don't give a damn about, followed by a 75-minute commute home,” the user wrote.

Several users agreed strongly with his underlying sentiment. One user simply said they knew what they'd “rather do”. Another user confirmed that they'd definitely choose retirement over lengthy commuting.

Another user argued that the commute alone would sell most people. One user called a 75-minute commute “genuinely wild”.

“‘Retirement might be boring’ hits differently after your sixth meeting of the day,” came from one user.

Others offered practical suggestions for improving working life instead.

“I’ve been there; not having passion or being happy about the work you do is very difficult. The commute can be fixed. Try a Tesla with full self-drive. It will change your world,” came from another user.

One user said he'd simply find a new job instead. At the same time, another user advised finding enjoyable work to boost overall fulfilment.

“I could never do a 75-minute commute. I’d find a new job,” wrote one user.

Another user commented, “Not boring if you are getting paid to sit in meetings, and the retirement fund is growing.”

Some commenters highlighted broader perspectives on work and retirement. One user criticised working 14-hour days for meagre bonuses.

“Imagine pulling 14 hours a day, reaching all the targets, creating wealth, and only getting a meagre bonus. Work on your dream, not others,” wrote the user.

One user referred to a quote from author Seth Godin: “Instead of wondering when your next vacation is, maybe you should set up a life you don't need to escape from.”

Elsewhere, one user asked practical questions about investment habits. “How much do you invest each month? Or, like what percentage of your pay,” the user asked.

What's FIRE? What's the formula to retire early? FIRE stands for Financial Independence, Retire Early. The concept is built around extreme saving. Followers calculate their FIRE number, typically 25 times annual expenses.

If yearly expenses total ₹6 lakh, they'd need roughly ₹1.5 crore. Retirees then withdraw 3-4% annually to cover living costs. Under this rule, a ₹2 crore corpus allows for around ₹8 lakh per year. Subsequent withdrawals adjust upward slightly to account for inflation.

Also Read | Seeking early retirement? What it actually takes to escape the 9 to 5 trap

Several FIRE variations exist depending on lifestyle preferences. Fat FIRE suits high earners wanting comfortable, unreduced living standards. This might mean saving 70% of a ₹2 lakh monthly salary.

Lean FIRE suits minimalists living on roughly ₹20-32 lakh annually. Barista FIRE combines part-time work with savings to support a moderate lifestyle. This might mean earning ₹15,000 per month whilst keeping retirement funds untouched.