‘Think early retirement is boring? Try…’: Pro-FIRE user’s post sparks debate; social media reacts

A finance commentator known as Seb's FIRE Journey has sparked debate online. He questioned assumptions that early retirement would prove boring. His post quickly attracted thousands of views and numerous replies.
He compared this to a typical corporate life. He added a gruelling commute home to this.
“You think early retirement will be boring? Try sitting in meetings 6 hours a day about things you don't give a damn about, followed by a 75-minute commute home,” the user wrote.
Several users agreed strongly with his underlying sentiment. One user simply said they knew what they'd “rather do”. Another user confirmed that they'd definitely choose retirement over lengthy commuting.
Another user argued that the commute alone would sell most people. One user called a 75-minute commute “genuinely wild”.
“‘Retirement might be boring’ hits differently after your sixth meeting of the day,” came from one user.
Others offered practical suggestions for improving working life instead.
“I’ve been there; not having passion or being happy about the work you do is very difficult. The commute can be fixed. Try a Tesla with full self-drive. It will change your world,” came from another user.
One user said he'd simply find a new job instead. At the same time, another user advised finding enjoyable work to boost overall fulfilment.
“I could never do a 75-minute commute. I’d find a new job,” wrote one user.
Another user commented, “Not boring if you are getting paid to sit in meetings, and the retirement fund is growing.”
Some commenters highlighted broader perspectives on work and retirement. One user criticised working 14-hour days for meagre bonuses.
“Imagine pulling 14 hours a day, reaching all the targets, creating wealth, and only getting a meagre bonus. Work on your dream, not others,” wrote the user.
One user referred to a quote from author Seth Godin: “Instead of wondering when your next vacation is, maybe you should set up a life you don't need to escape from.”
Elsewhere, one user asked practical questions about investment habits. “How much do you invest each month? Or, like what percentage of your pay,” the user asked.
FIRE stands for Financial Independence, Retire Early. The concept is built around extreme saving. Followers calculate their FIRE number, typically 25 times annual expenses.
If yearly expenses total ₹6 lakh, they'd need roughly ₹1.5 crore. Retirees then withdraw 3-4% annually to cover living costs. Under this rule, a ₹2 crore corpus allows for around ₹8 lakh per year. Subsequent withdrawals adjust upward slightly to account for inflation.
Several FIRE variations exist depending on lifestyle preferences. Fat FIRE suits high earners wanting comfortable, unreduced living standards. This might mean saving 70% of a ₹2 lakh monthly salary.
Lean FIRE suits minimalists living on roughly ₹20-32 lakh annually. Barista FIRE combines part-time work with savings to support a moderate lifestyle. This might mean earning ₹15,000 per month whilst keeping retirement funds untouched.
Despite growing popularity, relatively few workers actually achieve early retirement. One of the key reasons for failure is that early retirement requires extreme financial discipline.
Sounak Mukhopadhyay covers trending news, sports and entertainment for LiveMint. His reporting focuses on fast-moving stories, box office performance, digital culture and major cricket developments. He combines real-time updates with clear context for everyday readers. <br><br> Sounak brings newsroom experience across breaking news, explainers and long-form features. He has a strong emphasis on accuracy, verification and responsible storytelling. His work tracks audience behaviour, celebrity influence and the business of sport and cinema. He helps readers understand why a story matters beyond the headline. <br><br> Sounak has contributed to widely read digital publications. He continues to build a body of journalism shaped by consistency, speed and editorial clarity. He is particularly interested in the intersection of media, popular culture and public conversation in contemporary India. <br><br> At LiveMint, he writes daily coverage as well as analytical pieces that interpret numbers, trends and cultural moments in accessible language. His approach prioritises factual depth, balanced framing and reader trust. The reporting aligns with modern newsroom standards of transparency and credibility. <br><br> Outside daily reporting, he explores storytelling across formats including podcasts, filmmaking and narrative non-fiction. Through his journalism, Sounak aims to document the rhythms of modern entertainment and sports while maintaining rigorous editorial integrity. <br><br> Sounak continues to develop audience-focused journalism that connects speed with substance in a rapidly-changing information environment. His work seeks clarity, trust and lasting public value in every story he reports.
Catch all the Instant Personal Loan, Business Loan, Business News, Money news, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.