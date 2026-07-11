Think EPF is completely tax-free? Here's what employees should know

For most salaried employees, the Employees' Provident Fund (EPF) is one of the largest financial assets they build over the course of their working lives. Every month, a portion of their salary flows into the retirement account, earns interest and eventually becomes a sizeable corpus that can support them after retirement.

The tax advantages attached to EPF are among its biggest attractions. However, many employees assume that EPF is entirely tax-free from start to finish. The reality is more nuanced. The tax treatment differs at the contribution stage, while the money is accumulating interest, and when the corpus is eventually withdrawn.

"People often look at EPF as a single product, but the taxation has to be understood separately at the contribution, interest and withdrawal stages," said Balwant Jain, tax and investment expert.

Here's a closer look at how EPF is taxed and the key rules employees should keep in mind.

Claiming tax benefits on EPF contributions EPF contributions consist of two parts: the employee's contribution and the employer's contribution. In most cases, both contribute 12% of the employee's basic salary to the EPF account.

According to Jain, the tax treatment differs for the two contributions.

"The employee's contribution qualifies for deduction under the old tax regime, while the employer's contribution continues to enjoy tax benefits under both the old and new tax regimes," he said.

This means employees who have opted for the old tax regime can claim a deduction on their EPF contribution under Section 80C, subject to the overall limits prescribed under the Income Tax Act. Those who have moved to the new tax regime generally cannot claim this deduction.

When does EPF interest remain tax-free? The annual interest credited to EPF accounts is another major reason why the scheme is considered attractive for long-term retirement planning.

Jain said the interest earned on EPF balances remains tax-free as long as the individual continues to be an employee.

"As long as you are an employee and the account continues within the employment framework, the interest remains tax-free," he explained.

What happens after you leave employment? The tax treatment can change once a person is no longer employed.

According to Jain, if an individual leaves salaried employment, retires or starts an independent business and does not immediately withdraw the EPF balance, the account may continue to earn interest. However, the interest credited after the person ceases to be an employee may become taxable.

"Once you are no longer an employee and the money remains in the EPF account, the interest that accrues thereafter can become taxable in your hands," Jain said.

This is a relatively lesser-known aspect of EPF taxation. Many employees leave their EPF balances untouched after leaving a job without considering the tax implications of interest earned during periods when they are no longer in employment.

How to qualify for tax-free EPF withdrawals The most important condition governing EPF withdrawals is the five-year contribution rule.

Jain said withdrawals are generally tax-free if EPF contributions have been made for at least five years. Importantly, these five years need not be completed with a single employer.

"If you move from one employer to another and transfer your EPF account, the contribution periods can be combined," he said.

For example, if an employee contributes to EPF for three years with one employer and then contributes for another three years with a second employer after transferring the account, the total contribution period becomes six years. In such a case, the withdrawal would generally qualify for tax-free treatment.

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Do career breaks affect EPF taxation? Career breaks often create confusion about whether the five-year requirement starts afresh when an individual returns to employment.

According to Jain, what matters is the cumulative period during which contributions have been made, not whether employment has been continuous.

He illustrated this with the example of an employee who contributes to EPF for three years, takes a three-year break for studies and then resumes employment and contributes for another three years.

In such a case, the total contribution period would be six years, allowing the withdrawal to qualify for tax-free treatment. However, the three years spent outside employment would not count towards the contribution period.