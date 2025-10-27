Think it takes years to improve your credit score? Try these 30-day hacks

A solid credit score and a strong credit history remain vital for aspiring borrowers seeking personal loans, premium credit cards and home loans at affordable interest rates. For many borrowers, boosting their credit scores seems like a long-term task.

Still, sincere financial discipline and composure can help you see positive results in as little as 30 days. Lending institutions in the country generally update credit data every 15 days, meaning that on-time and consistent repayment, along with other smart steps, can boost your credit score and quickly reflect on your credit profile.

Fast-track ways to improve your credit score in a month Here are four ways through which you can improve your credit score in 30 days:

Pay EMIs and credit card bills on time: Your payment history accounts for a very important part of your credit score. In most leading calculation models, it accounts for approximately one-third of the total score. As a result, even a single missed personal loan EMI, home loan EMI or credit card bill payment can impact your credit score in a negative way for months. That is why it is always prudent to automate payments. Maintain low credit utilisation: Use less than 30% of your credit limit for a better credit score and a solid credit profile. For example, if your credit card limit is ₹ 2,00,000, then you should never exceed ₹ 60,000 on the outstanding balance. Furthermore, repaying high balances before the monthly billing cycle can result in a noticeable change in your individual credit profile. Check your credit reports for errors: Dispute incorrect information, such as closed personal loans marked as “open” or misreported defaults. There can even be errors in names, PAN details, and other important personal facts that can cause damage to your credit profile. Fixes can result in an almost immediate advantage and improvement in your credit score. Avoid multiple hard inquiries: Each new personal loan or credit card application triggers a ‘hard inquiry’, i.e., a hard check. Multiple rejections of personal loans and credit cards within a short span can lower your credit score. It is also a reflection of credit hunger. That is why it is essential to focus on spacing out applications and applying them strategically.

Innovative strategies borrowers should use Keep old accounts active: The longer you maintain your credit relationships, the more accurately your credit score reflects your financial stability. Use your oldest credit card occasionally and review for any monthly or annual charges. Diversify your credit mix: Having both secured loans (such as gold or home loans) and unsecured products (like personal loans or credit cards) signals responsible credit management. Repay each on time for the best possible outcomes and long-term economic prosperity.

Borrowers who adopt these effective steps can see their credit score start to display signs of improvement within a month. These developments, on a holistic level, can result in smoother personal loan and credit card approvals with lower interest rates and more favourable terms.

