Think it takes years to improve your credit score? Try these 30-day hacks

A solid credit score and a strong credit history remain vital for aspiring borrowers seeking personal loans, premium credit cards and home loans at affordable interest rates. For many borrowers, boosting their credit scores seems like a long-term task.
Still, sincere financial discipline and composure can help you see positive results in as little as 30 days. Lending institutions in the country generally update credit data every 15 days, meaning that on-time and consistent repayment, along with other smart steps, can boost your credit score and quickly reflect on your credit profile.
Here are four ways through which you can improve your credit score in 30 days:
Borrowers who adopt these effective steps can see their credit score start to display signs of improvement within a month. These developments, on a holistic level, can result in smoother personal loan and credit card approvals with lower interest rates and more favourable terms.
For all personal finance updates, visit here.
Disclaimer: Mint has a tie-up with fintechs for providing credit; you will need to share your information if you apply. These tie-ups do not influence our editorial content. This article only intends to educate and spread awareness about credit needs like loans, credit cards and credit score. Mint does not promote or encourage taking credit as it comes with a set of risks, such as high interest rates, hidden charges, etc. We advise investors to discuss with certified experts before taking any credit.
Catch all the Instant Personal Loan, Business Loan, Business News, Money news, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.