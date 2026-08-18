Think more mutual funds mean better diversification? Here’s why your portfolio may still be concentrated

For many mutual fund investors, adding another scheme to their portfolio feels like a simple way to spread risk. But owning a larger number of funds does not necessarily mean owning a more diversified portfolio. In fact, investors can hold several schemes while remaining heavily exposed to the same stocks, sectors or market-cap segments.
Experts say investors should look beyond the number of schemes and examine what each fund actually adds to the portfolio.
“The number of funds an investor holds tells us very little about how diversified they actually are,” said Rhishabh Garg, CEO of FundsIndia.com. A mutual fund may already hold 40-60 stocks or more, he said, and two schemes with different names can still have significant overlap in their holdings and investment styles.
As a result, adding a fifth or sixth fund may simply duplicate exposures that an investor already has.
Garg said genuine diversification comes from combining assets and strategies that do not move in lockstep. He pointed to investment styles such as growth at reasonable price, value, quality, mid and small caps and global exposure, which can behave differently across market cycles.
The problem becomes more apparent when investors choose funds from different categories but do not examine their underlying portfolios.
Amitabh Lara, executive director at Anand Rathi Wealth Limited, said an audit of around 13,600 mutual fund portfolios showed that simply holding a larger number of funds did not necessarily translate into better outcomes. According to Lara, 16% of these portfolios underperformed the Nifty 50, while 86% underperformed the firm's model portfolio.
He pointed to a hypothetical portfolio comprising large-cap, flexi-cap, focused, dividend-yield, contra, value and Nifty 50 index funds. Although the investor appears to have diversified across seven different categories, the underlying exposure can remain heavily tilted towards large-cap stocks.
Large-cap funds have around 82% exposure to large caps, while flexi-cap funds have nearly 60%, focused funds around 65%, value funds about 60%, contra funds 55% and dividend-yield funds 67%, according to Lara. A Nifty 50 index fund, meanwhile, has virtually its entire portfolio in large-cap stocks.
“This shows how important it is to check each fund’s underlying exposure to different parameters to understand if an investor is actually seeing diversification in their overall portfolio,” Lara said.
Sector concentration can create another layer of risk. Lara cited a portfolio comprising SBI Large and Mid Cap, HDFC Flexi Cap and ICICI Prudential Focused Fund. Banking is the top sector across all three funds.
An investor putting ₹1 lakh in each could end up with roughly 27-30% of the total portfolio concentrated in banking, according to his analysis.
This means that even when the individual stocks differ, the funds could still respond similarly to a downturn in the banking sector. Investors therefore need to look beyond fund names and categories and examine the underlying sector and market-cap exposure.
There is no universal number. The appropriate number depends on the investor's portfolio size, investment strategy and the role each fund plays.
Garg believes investors should focus on distinct investment styles rather than fund count. For smaller investors, he said, starting with two or three funds that provide different exposures may make more sense than spreading a ₹5,000 monthly SIP across five schemes. Larger investors may have enough capital to allocate meaningfully across several distinct strategies.
The clearest warning sign of over-diversification, according to Garg, is when an investor cannot explain what a particular fund adds that another fund does not.
“If every fund can be mapped to a distinct style, the portfolio is doing what it is meant to,” he said. “The moment an investor cannot say what a particular fund adds that another one does not, that is the line.”
Lara recommends that investors regularly compare their portfolio's performance with an appropriate benchmark and review the underlying exposures of their schemes.
For investors, the takeaway is simple. Counting mutual funds is not the same as measuring diversification. Before adding another scheme, check whether it brings a genuinely different market-cap, sector, asset-class or investment-style exposure. If it does not, the new fund may add complexity to the portfolio without meaningfully reducing risk.
Kirti Jha is a Senior Content Producer at Mint, where she writes on mutual funds, taxation, personal finance and macroeconomic developments. Her reporting focuses on helping readers understand complex financial developments through data-driven, research-backed stories that explain how policy changes, market trends and regulatory decisions affect investors and households. <br><br> Before joining Mint, Kirti worked at ET Money, where she specialised in mutual fund research and investment analysis. She tracked portfolio disclosures, fund manager strategies, sectoral allocation shifts and investment trends, distilling large datasets into investor-focused insights. Her work combined quantitative analysis with consumer-centric storytelling, enabling readers to better understand fund positioning, portfolio changes and long-term investment opportunities.<br><br> Kirti holds a Bachelor's degree in Economics from Indraprastha College for Women, University of Delhi, and a Master's in Finance from the Jindal School of Banking & Finance at O.P. Jindal Global University. Her academic training emphasised analytical thinking, quantitative research and financial decision-making, providing a strong foundation in understanding capital markets, financial systems and economic policy. With a combined experience in investment research and financial journalism, she is committed to producing accurate, accessible and insightful journalism that empowers readers to make well-informed financial decisions.
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