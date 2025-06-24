Think twice before acting on TV stock tips: How front running cheats retail investors

Televised stock market advice along with viral telegram tips often lure innocent retail investors searching for quick equity market gains. Still, a darker concept of ‘front running’ has led to major enforcements by SEBI along with several strict actions to stop the plundering of retail investor money.
The regulator has recently barred analysts, anchors, brokers, market participants and fund dealers for abusing their influence to rake in huge profits ahead of recommendations.
Front running simply involves trading on advance, non-public information. This information can contain details about client orders or public stock tips to gain an unfair advantage of the common retail investors. Front running results in undermining market integrity and misleads investors.
Furthermore, it is punishable under Regulations 3 and 4 of Prohibition of Fraudulent and Unfair Trade Practices i.e., PFUTP Regulations (2003) and Section 15HA of the SEBI Act, 1992. Now penalties under this legal provision include fines of up to ₹25 crores or three times the profits made along with trading bans and time based restrictions.
Now given the Axis Mutual Fund and IDBI Capital cases involve institutional front running i.e., a kind of practice where machinery of institutions was used to make unlawful gains.
On the other hand, the cases related to Bhasin, Jadhav and Ghai are nothing but media linked manipulative front running. According to SEBI both are fraudulent market practices under the PFUTP and are explicitly classified as illegal offences.
Therefore, taking into consideration the above cases carefully, you can stay safe from front running scams by following these simple steps diligently:
Hence, by consistently reading, understanding facts and building knowledge of equity markets along with taking guidance from investment professionals you can keep yourself safe from front running scams.
Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and does not constitute investment, legal, or financial advice. All references to cases are based on publicly available SEBI records. Readers are encouraged to verify facts independently and consult a SEBI-registered investment adviser before acting on any stock recommendations.
