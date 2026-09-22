Think you’re a long-term investor? These warning signs show when short-term market noise is taking over

Investors often describe themselves as long-term investors, but a few months of weak returns can be enough to trigger anxiety, frequent portfolio checks or even a change in investment strategy. The gap between saying you have a long-term horizon and actually following one can become particularly visible during periods of market volatility.

According to Rhishabh Garg, CEO, FundsIndia.com, investors often use “long term” to describe a return expectation rather than a fixed investment horizon. “The label is easy to hold onto while things are going well, and it's often the first thing that gets quietly renegotiated once a few months disappoint,” he said.

He added that part of the problem is that investors often compare short-term returns with long-term averages. Calendar-year returns can be volatile and rarely resemble the long-term average, meaning investors may frequently feel that something is wrong even though such variability is part of the journey.

How to spot if you are chasing recent performance One of the clearest signs is changing investments based on trailing one- to three-year returns rather than the original investment plan, Garg said.

“Recent underperformance itself becoming the reason to switch funds rather than any change in the original goal” is another warning sign, he said. Investors should also watch how frequently they check their portfolios and whether their mood is closely tied to the latest quarterly return.

If an investor feels calm when markets rise and anxious when they fall, despite there being no change in the underlying financial goal or investment plan, short-term market movements may be influencing the decision-making process.

What a 10-year investment journey can look like A genuinely long-term investor should be prepared for considerably more volatility than the phrase “long term” might suggest, Garg said.

Historically, Indian equities have experienced 10–20% intra-year declines in most years, while sharper corrections of 30% or more have occurred roughly once every seven to 10 years, he said.

This means investors can experience significant declines even while pursuing a 10-year investment horizon. Day-to-day market movements, a weak month, an alarming headline or a prediction about the next correction may have little bearing on whether a well-constructed long-term plan remains on track, Garg said.

The challenge, therefore, is not to eliminate volatility but to build an investment process that accounts for it.

Rules that can help investors stay invested Garg recommends making important investment decisions in advance, when markets are not under immediate pressure. Investors can write down their intended asset allocation and the reason behind it so that future decisions can be evaluated against a predetermined plan rather than the mood of the market.

A predefined rebalancing rule can also help. For example, investors could consider rebalancing when their equity allocation moves around five percentage points away from the intended allocation.

Another important step is to keep money needed in the near term separate from long-term investments. This can reduce the risk of having to withdraw from an equity portfolio during a market downturn to meet an immediate expense.

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Garg also highlighted the 7-5-3-1 framework for SIP investors. The “7” represents a minimum seven-year commitment horizon, while the “5” refers to diversifying the equity allocation across five distinct investment styles. The “1” represents increasing the SIP amount by at least 10% every year.

The “3”, he said, represents three emotional phases that investors may experience during the journey — disappointment, irritation and eventually panic. Recognising these emotions in advance can help investors view them as expected parts of investing rather than immediate reasons to abandon their strategy.