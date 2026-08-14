Think your child’s PPF is a separate ₹1.5 lakh limit? Here’s what the Kerala HC says

Sound financial planning includes securing your child's future using a government-backed savings scheme, such as the public provident fund (PPF), which is offering 7.1% interest rate this quarter. Among the safest investment options in India, it can help with the big expenses in your child's future, be it health, marriage, education or other aspirations.
You are allowed one PPF account per individual, which can be opened with a bank or the post office. For children and minor applicants, a parent or guardian can open a joint PPF account which must be converted after the account holder turns 18.
Investors sometimes misunderstand investment limits when it comes to depositing amounts in their child's PPF account. While you may be confused that each parent can invest ₹1.5 lakh each, in your child's PPF account, this mathematically raises the annual contribution to ₹3 lakh — way above the tax-free ₹1.5 lakh cap.
According to PPF rules, the total tax-free contribution is ₹1.5 lakh per financial year, and includes deposits made to own and children's account combined. Thus, a minor’s PPF account cannot receive more than ₹1.5 lakh in total contributions (from both parents combined) in a given tax year, regardless of who contributes.
Check below scenarios / illustrations for how the limit functions:
|Scenario
|Father’s input
|Mother’s input
|PPF total
|Tax free
|Both parents invest ₹1.5 lakh each in child’s account
|₹1.5 lakh
|₹1.5 lakh
|₹3 lakh
|No
|Both parents equally divide contribution within limit
|₹75,000
|₹75,000
|₹1.5 lakh
|Yes
|Father invests in own + child’s account
|₹1 lakh (own) + ₹50,000 (child)
|₹1.5 lakh (own)
|₹50,000
|Yes
|Total exceeds contribution limit
|₹1 lakh
|₹1 lakh
|₹2 lakh
|No
Under income tax laws, contributions made to a child's PPF account as treated as a “gift”. Further, interest earned is credited to the child’s account but may be clubbed with the income of the higher-earning parent as per tax rules.
However, as PPF interest is completely tax-free, this does not usually add any tax burden for the parent. Thus, regardless of one or two parent / guardian's contributions, the total deposit in a child’s PPF account cannot exceed ₹1.5 lakh in a given financial year. Acknowledging and understanding this rule can help in avoiding excess deposits and ensure proper tax compliance.
According to the PPF rules on tax concessions, contributions paid out of the assessee’s taxable income of the current year or of previous year(s) into the PPF account(s) standing in the name of the assessee, his / her child (minor and major) and the spouse qualify for rebate under Section 80C of the Income Tax Act subject to the total limit of ₹1,50,000 in a year.
The Kerala High Court ruled on a case where a mother opened PPF accounts for her children in 1999 and continued making contributions to the account even after they turned 18 years of age till 2005 and 2007, respectively, according to a report by The Economic Times.
The HC in its judgement said that deposits made by the mother after the children attained majority will be taken as deposits made by parent and exceed the total prescribed limit (her own account, plus two children) as per the Rule mentioned above. As such, the court analysed account statements and said that the accrued interest in the minor accounts till date of attaining majority ( ₹6,87,021) must be forfeited, the report added.
Experts told the paper that this ruling, serves as a warning and precedent validating forfeiture of excess interest from PPF accounts and defining the period of liability.
Jocelyn Fernandes is a journalist and editor with nearly 13 years of experience covering the business, corporate, economy and markets beats in news.<br> As chief content producer for around three years at Livemint (Hindustan Times), Jocelyn publishes breaking stories, explainers, features and live blogs on a range of business and economy topics, including the Budget, corporate developments, stock markets, income tax, money and personal finance, cryptocurrency, government policy, impact of US tariffs, international developments and more.<br> Jocelyn's writing philosophy is focused on delivering news in an accurate and accessible format for readers. She thus focuses her news coverage on explainers and FAQs in order to breakdown business, corporate, economic, and policy topics that are of importance to everyday readers.<br> She holds a Bachelors in Mass Media (BMM) and Post Graduate Diploma (PGD) in Journalism and Communication and has previously written for online business and markets news site Moneycontrol (Network18), Business-to-business (B2B) trade publications — the industry magazines Power Today and Solar Today (ASAPP Media), and the national news agency United News of India (UNI).<br> Outside of work, Jocelyn keeps up-to-date with local and international news, enjoys reading fiction books, novels and short stories, and enjoys movies, travelling and art. <br> She can be found on X and LinkedIn, and reached by email: <a href="jocelyn.fernandes@htdigital.in">jocelyn.fernandes@htdigital.in</a> <br> X/ Twitter handle: <a href="https://x.com/scribeJocelyn">@scribeJocelyn</a> <br> LinkedIn: <a href="https://in.linkedin.com/in/jocelyn-fernandes-journalist">LinkedIn</a>
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