Think your personal loan depends on income? Your credit score says otherwise

A credit score is a three-digit number. This number basically ranges from 300 to 900. It is akin to a financial report card for an individual. Four major credit bureaus provide credit scores in the country: CRIF High Mark, CIBIL, Equifax, and Experian.
Lenders assess credit bureau scores before approving personal loans or credit cards. A credit score of 750 or higher is considered reputable. It reflects reliability and integrity in repayments.
|Credit score range
|Interpretation
|Impact on personal loans
|800-900
|Excellent
|Easy approval; lowest applicable interest rates
|750-799
|Very Good
|High chances of approval; competitive interest rates
|700-749
|Good
|Likely approval; With moderate interest rates
|650-699
|Fair
|Possible approval; With higher interest rates and difficult terms
|Below 650
|Poor
|Difficult approval, long waiting; the Highest interest rates and background checks
Note: The credit scores discussed above are illustrative in nature. These scores differ from one credit bureau to another and depend on a host of different factors, such as repayment potential, length of credit history, and credit utilisation, among others.
Before applying for a personal loan, aspiring borrowers should consult a certified financial advisor for proper guidance. Not only this, but one should also clearly understand the risks associated with personal loans, such as high interest rates, complex repayment clauses, and high processing fees.
In conclusion, smart borrowers should utilise personal loans strategically to manage their debts and establish a strong credit foundation, thereby securing better loan terms and easier access to credit in the future.
Disclaimer: Mint has a partnership with fintech companies to offer credit; you will need to share your information if you apply. These tie-ups do not influence our editorial content. This article aims to educate readers and raise awareness about the essential needs for credit, including loans, credit cards, and credit scores. Mint does not promote or encourage taking credit, as it comes with risks such as high interest rates and hidden charges. We advise investors to discuss with certified experts before taking any credit.
