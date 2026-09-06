Think your salary TDS covers everything? How a ₹15-lakh FD can trigger advance tax penalties on September 15

Many salaried professionals assume that their tax obligations are fully settled once their employer issues Form 16. However, a common portfolio component—fixed deposits—could quietly push them into non-compliance if they fail to act before the September 15 deadline, a certified financial planner highlighted.

In a LinkedIn post, certified financial planner (CFP) Ritesh Sabharwal noted that standard workplace deductions provide no blanket protection against outside earnings.

“Your employer's TDS covers your salary. It covers nothing else you earned,” Sabharwal said in the viral post.

The issue, he said, stems from the gap between the bank's basic tax deduction and an investor’s actual income slab.

For instance, Sabharwal said that an investment of ₹15 lakh earning7% annual interest generates ₹1,05,000 in income. On this amount, the bank deducts a standard 10% tax deducted at source (TDS), amounting to ₹10,500.

However, for a taxpayer in the 30% tax slab, the actual liability is ₹32,760. Subtracting the bank's deduction leaves a balance of ₹22,260 still due.

Under income tax regulations, when total net tax payable exceeds ₹10,000 for the financial year, after accounting for TDS, advance tax provisions are triggered. The schedule requires taxpayers to deposit their dues in quarterly instalments:

June 15: 15% of the total liability

September 15: 45%

December 15: 75%

March 15: 100% In the case of the ₹15-lakh fixed deposit, 45% of the remaining ₹22,260 liability translates to roughly ₹1,000 due by September 15.

Section 234C Penalty Trap Failing to meet this instalment triggers automatic penalties that cannot be undone later in the year.

“Miss it, and Section 234C adds 1% a month for 3 months,” Sabharwal warned. In this scenario, that adds about ₹300 in interest, which becomes “locked the day the date passes”.

Taxpayers frequently assume that paying all their tax dues before the financial year ends avoids penalties. But Sabharwal cautioned that this belief is mistaken: “Paying everything in March does not undo that ₹300. The quarterly interest is separate and already fixed.”

Audit non-salary income before September 15 Unlike market instruments, fixed-income avenues offer no room for surprises. “The money that catches people is the predictable kind: FD interest, rent, dividends,” Sabharwal said, distinguishing these recurring inflows from capital gains on shares and mutual funds, which operate under separate rules and relief provisions.

Before the September 15 deadline arrives, individuals should review their non-salary earnings:

1. Add up all non-salary income.

2. Subtract the TDS already deducted by banks or payers.

3. If the unpaid balance exceeds ₹10,000 for the year, remit 45% of that liability before the due date.