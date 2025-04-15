Thinking of a credit card cash advance? Know the impact on your credit score

With a credit card, the idea of taking a cash withdrawal or cash advance may seem suitable when facing financial challenges. However, grasping what it means when you do this is important, especially if you are concerned about your credit score and overall financial health.
Cash advances let you withdraw cash from your credit card, up to a pre-set limit. Cash advances are typically more expensive, with higher rates and fees than general purchases. They also typically start accruing interest immediately, while purchases may not accrue interest for a grace period.
Regular cash advances may be interpreted by certain lenders as an indication of poor money management. This, in turn, may influence the lenders to either provide less credit to the borrower, increase the interest rate charged, or refuse to provide any credit at all.
In conclusion, while cash advances on credit cards may provide immediate access to money, they can have significant financial consequences with things such as high fees and increased debt, and may even affect your credit score. Knowing the consequences of this option and evaluating alternatives will help you better manage your credit and financial health.
