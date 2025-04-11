Thinking of cancelling your credit card? Here’s what it does to your credit score

Credit cards are credit instruments. They help users in securing credit on the promise of making payments within the stipulated time as per the contractual commitments between the credit card user and the lending institution.
Now, cancelling a credit card comes with its own complexities, issues and problems. It can definitely impact your credit score, depending on factors such as: credit utilisation ratio, credit history length, any pending payments, past defaults and your overall credit mix.
In an exclusive conversation with Mint, Rohan Bhargava, Co-founder of CashKaro and EarnKaro discussed the concept of cancelling out credit cards and its implications for credit card holders.
He stated that, “Closing a credit card isn’t always a bad move, but it should be done strategically. It can impact your credit score by increasing your credit utilisation ratio, shortening your credit history, and reducing credit mix.
For instance, someone with a credit score of 780 (considered excellent in India) could see a dip if they cancel an old, high-limit card. With credit card dues rising at a slower pace—15.6% this year compared to 32.5% last year—and both online and offline spending seeing a dip in February, it’s clear consumers are becoming more cautious.”
He further elaborated that, “If a card no longer aligns with your financial goals—say it has high fees or tempts overspending—evaluate if keeping it really adds value. The focus should be on responsible usage and maintaining a healthy credit profile rather than the number of cards you hold.”
Now deciding on when to cancel your credit card can be a tricky call. Still, there are several crucial points that you should consider and keep in mind while taking the best decision in this regard according to your financial situation.
To focus and minimise the impact of credit card closure on your credit score you are required to keep several crucial points in mind. These points are briefly discussed below:
Therefore, by carefully considering these factors and steps, you can make informed decisions about cancelling credit cards while minimising potential negative effects on your credit score.
Disclaimer: Mint has a tie-up with fintechs for providing credit; you will need to share your information if you apply. These tie-ups do not influence our editorial content. This article only intends to educate and spread awareness about credit needs like loans, credit cards and credit scores. Mint does not promote or encourage taking credit as it comes with a set of risks such as high interest rates, hidden charges, etc. We advise investors to discuss with certified experts before taking any credit.
