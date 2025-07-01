Thinking of loan settlement? Here's how it can damage your credit score and future borrowing

When facing financial difficulties, repaying a loan on time can become challenging. In such situations, borrowers often consider loan settlement as an option. While settling a loan may provide short-term relief, it can have significant long-term consequences, especially on your credit score. Let’s take a closer look at what loan settlement really means and how it can affect your creditworthiness.

What is personal loan settlement? A personal loan settlement is an agreement in which the lender accepts one payment that is less than the total amount owed. This usually happens when the borrower shows they cannot repay because of a job loss, unexpected medical issues, or other serious problems.

This is not the same as closing out a loan, however. A settled loan has a negative mark on your credit score, whereas a repaid loan has a positive one.

Will your credit score go up if you settle a loan? Your credit score will not increase as a result of settling your debt. In fact, it will do the opposite. When credit bureaus see a loan that has been "settled," they see a negative credit event. This negative credit event can hinder your ability to borrow money in the future, as it will remain on your record for up to 7 years. Lenders can deny your applications for a credit card or loan, or lend you money, but at significantly higher interest rates.

How much can a settlement hurt your credit score? The following criteria will shape the damage to your credit score:

Your credit history prior to the settlement.

The size and nature of the loan.

How long ago was the settlement made?

When should you consider loan settlement? Settling your loan should only be your last option under the following circumstances:

You are in serious financial trouble. Your money source is gone. You've exhausted your options, like restructuring or a moratorium. Always seek to negotiate for deferment, lowered EMIs, or a longer repayment period before considering a settlement.

Can you improve your credit score after loan settlement? Yes, you can, although it is time-consuming and takes some credit behaviour discipline. Here's how:

Pay all future dues and EMIs on time.

Keep your credit utilisation ratio low.

Do not apply for more than one credit product at a time.

If you later pay back the negotiated amount, ask the lender to change it to “closed”. Alternatives to loan settlement Restructuring loans with new EMI schedules. Transferring balances to lenders with lower interest rates. Top-up loans or emergency credit options. Loans secured against something like gold or FDs. These all allow you to manage loans without increasing your score.

In conclusion, while settling a loan may give you short-term relief, it can significantly hurt your credit score and financial reputation in the long term. Be sure to think through all the possibilities before taking one. If you must settle, make every effort to pay the settled amount in the future and rebuild your score slowly.