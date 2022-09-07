This 100-year-old private sector bank hikes fixed deposit interest rates2 min read . Updated: 07 Sep 2022, 03:16 PM IST
The private sector lender Nainital Bank has hiked interest rates on fixed deposits of less than ₹2 Cr. As per the official website of the bank, the new interest rates are effective as of 03rd September 2022. Following the revision, the bank has hiked interest rates on fixed deposits maturing in 1 year and above but less than or equal to 18 months as well as has added a new tenure named Naini Utkrisht Term Deposit Scheme - 605 days.