This 100-year-old private sector bank hikes fixed deposit interest rates

On fixed deposits maturing in 1 year and above but less than or equal to 18 months, Nainital Bank has hiked the interest rate from 5.55% to 5.75% a hike of 20 bps and the bank has added a new tenure named Naini Utkrisht Term Deposit Scheme - 605 days, on which the customers will get the highest interest rate of 6.05% on their deposits. A 5.60% interest rate will continue to be offered on fixed deposits maturing in 18 months to 5 years, and a 5.35% interest rate will be offered on term deposits maturing in 5 years but less than or equal to 10 years. The bank will continue to pay interest at a rate of 5.75% on the Naini Tax Saver Scheme for 5 years.

