This 101-year-old private sector bank revises fixed deposit rates: Details here

Tamilnad Mercantile Bank FD Rates

The bank is now offering an interest rate of 2.75% on fixed deposits that mature in 7 to 14 days, and an interest rate of 3.50% on term deposits that mature in 15 to 45 days. An interest rate of 3.75% will be levied on deposits maturing in 46 to 90 days, and an interest rate of 4.50% will be imposed on fixed deposits maturing in 91 to 179 days. On fixed deposits maturing in 180 days to less than one year, Tamilnad Mercantile Bank will now give an interest rate of 5%, while on fixed deposits maturing in one year, the bank will now guarantee an interest rate of 5.50%. The bank is currently offering an interest rate of 5.60% on fixed deposits maturing in more than a year but less than two years, and 5.75% on term deposits maturing in three years to ten years.