This 101-year-old private sector bank revises fixed deposit rates: Details here

This 101-year-old private sector bank revises fixed deposit rates: Details here2 min read . 04:26 PM IST
- Founded in 1921, Tamilnad Mercantile Bank Limited (TMB) is an Indian bank with its headquarters in Thoothukudi, Tamil Nadu.
Founded in 1921, Tamilnad Mercantile Bank Limited (TMB) is an Indian bank with its headquarters in Thoothukudi, Tamil Nadu. According to the bank's official website, interest rates for fixed deposits under ₹2 crore have been revised. The new rates will take effect on September 1, 2022. Following the modification, the bank will now provide fixed deposits with maturities ranging from 7 days to 10 years with interest rates ranging from 2.75% to 5.75%.
Founded in 1921, Tamilnad Mercantile Bank Limited (TMB) is an Indian bank with its headquarters in Thoothukudi, Tamil Nadu. According to the bank's official website, interest rates for fixed deposits under ₹2 crore have been revised. The new rates will take effect on September 1, 2022. Following the modification, the bank will now provide fixed deposits with maturities ranging from 7 days to 10 years with interest rates ranging from 2.75% to 5.75%.
The bank is now offering an interest rate of 2.75% on fixed deposits that mature in 7 to 14 days, and an interest rate of 3.50% on term deposits that mature in 15 to 45 days. An interest rate of 3.75% will be levied on deposits maturing in 46 to 90 days, and an interest rate of 4.50% will be imposed on fixed deposits maturing in 91 to 179 days. On fixed deposits maturing in 180 days to less than one year, Tamilnad Mercantile Bank will now give an interest rate of 5%, while on fixed deposits maturing in one year, the bank will now guarantee an interest rate of 5.50%. The bank is currently offering an interest rate of 5.60% on fixed deposits maturing in more than a year but less than two years, and 5.75% on term deposits maturing in three years to ten years.
The bank is now offering an interest rate of 2.75% on fixed deposits that mature in 7 to 14 days, and an interest rate of 3.50% on term deposits that mature in 15 to 45 days. An interest rate of 3.75% will be levied on deposits maturing in 46 to 90 days, and an interest rate of 4.50% will be imposed on fixed deposits maturing in 91 to 179 days. On fixed deposits maturing in 180 days to less than one year, Tamilnad Mercantile Bank will now give an interest rate of 5%, while on fixed deposits maturing in one year, the bank will now guarantee an interest rate of 5.50%. The bank is currently offering an interest rate of 5.60% on fixed deposits maturing in more than a year but less than two years, and 5.75% on term deposits maturing in three years to ten years.
On fixed deposits maturing in 1 year to 10 years, the bank offers an additional rate benefit of 0.50% or 50 bps to senior citizens over and above the standard rates.
On fixed deposits maturing in 1 year to 10 years, the bank offers an additional rate benefit of 0.50% or 50 bps to senior citizens over and above the standard rates.
Tamilnad Mercantile Bank Ltd will launch its initial public offering (IPO) next week on September 5 and close it on September 7. The pricing range for the ₹800 crore initial public offering (IPO) has been set at ₹500 to 525, and the minimum lot size is 28 shares. The company intends to generate ₹831.60 crore from this public offering, and it is recommended that the offering be listed on both the NSE and the BSE. The lender had 509 branches as of March 31, 2022, of which 106 are in rural areas, 247 are semi-urban, 80 are urban, and 76 are in metropolitan areas. With 369 branches, Tamilnad Mercantile Bank has a significant presence throughout Tamil Nadu.
Tamilnad Mercantile Bank Ltd will launch its initial public offering (IPO) next week on September 5 and close it on September 7. The pricing range for the ₹800 crore initial public offering (IPO) has been set at ₹500 to 525, and the minimum lot size is 28 shares. The company intends to generate ₹831.60 crore from this public offering, and it is recommended that the offering be listed on both the NSE and the BSE. The lender had 509 branches as of March 31, 2022, of which 106 are in rural areas, 247 are semi-urban, 80 are urban, and 76 are in metropolitan areas. With 369 branches, Tamilnad Mercantile Bank has a significant presence throughout Tamil Nadu.