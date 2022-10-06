This 102-year-old private sector bank revises fixed deposit interest rates

CSB Bank FD Rates

The bank will now give an interest rate of 3.00% on fixed deposits maturing in the next 7 days to 90 days, while CSB Bank is also offering an interest rate of 3.50% on fixed deposits maturing in the next 91 days to 179 days. A fresh interest rate of 4.25% will be offered on deposits maturing in 180 days to less than a year, and a new interest rate of 5.00% will be offered on deposits maturing in a year. CSB Bank will now offer an interest rate of 5.50% on deposits that mature in above 1 year to less than 400 days and deposits that mature in 400 days will now fetch an interest rate of 6.00% at CSB Bank.